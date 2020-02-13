Lakeville South Encore placed second overall at the national SingStrong New York competition last weekend at Adelphi University. This was a tough competition, said director Julie Brott, as the East Coast is a stronghold for high school a cappella. To come out at the end of the competition as the runner up is big news and a top honor on the national stage, she said. In addition to the high school competition, the all-vocal event consisted of five concerts and two days of classes and coachings. SingStrong New York 2020 headliners included vocal groups from around the world in pop, rock, barbershop and beatbox. Event profits supported charity, with a silent auction to benefit the fight against Alzheimer’s, and ticket and merchandise proceeds supporting music programs with a special focus on singing and a cappella music.
Time for an Encore for Lakeville South group
