Endorses Joe Leko in the fall 2022 election
Dakota County Sheriff Tim Leslie will not seek a third term to the county’s top law enforcement position in the fall 2022 election.
Leslie, who was first elected in 2014 and re-elected in 2018 without opposition, was appointed by Sheriff Dave Bellows as chief deputy in 2010.
“I am grateful for the opportunity that the citizens of Dakota County have afforded me,” Leslie said in a press release. “The work has been meaningful and being sheriff has been a tremendous honor. I have had a great run, but as they say all good things come to an end.”
Leslie has been in law enforcement for 42 years.
He served in the St. Paul Police Department for 23 years, holding a variety of positions including senior commander. He was appointed assistant commissioner at the Minnesota Department of Public Safety in 2003 and led the enforcement and regulatory services divisions.
He is the 20th Dakota County sheriff in the department’s 169-year history.
In the past eight years that Leslie has led the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office, the population of the county has grown from 411,725 to 433,000. It is the third largest county in Minnesota.
In addition to leading the sheriff’s patrol, investigations and civil divisions, along with support staff, Leslie has guided administration of the 263-person jail and a budget over $24 million.
He has led the department that was challenged by the opioid crisis, a rise incidents related to mental health, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the social justice movement after the May 2020 killing of George Floyd while in Minneapolis Police custody.
“I can admit that the last two years have been difficult for the profession,” Leslie said. “Fortunately for us, the residents, business leaders and elected officials in Dakota County have been very supportive of our law enforcement community.”
Leslie said he will miss the relationships and frequent conversations with the women and men who serve as chiefs of police in the county.
“The office is filled with high quality people and a culture of service, tremendous pride for the history of the office and the confidence to treat people they way they would want to be treated,” he said.
“I am proud of the accomplishments we have made at the office. To continue the momentum and the progressive nature of what we do, I am encouraging the chief deputy, Joe Leko, to run for sheriff.”
Leko, who has worked in the office for 24 years, has experience with all of the office’s responsibilities, according to Leslie.
“He is an expert at the administration of the office, has a tremendous reputation among the Dakota County Law Enforcement community, and is an intelligent, forward thinking leader dedicated to serving the residents of the county. We would be fortunate to have him as our next sheriff.”
Leslie said after his term ends in December 2022, he plans to work part time in some capacity and spend more time family, traveling, golfing and volunteering.
“I am looking forward to the next phase,” he said.
