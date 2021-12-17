Farmington schools
have not received any threats
Social media threats via TikTok led Farmington Area Public Schools to cancel in-person learning today and deploy a flexible learning day for all learners on Friday, Dec. 17. The Lakeville Area School district closed its buildings today after it received a threat overnight.
District 192 received an email from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety through the Minnesota Department of Education about the TikTok "challenge" late in the evening on Dec. 16.
Farmington Area Public Schools and the district have not received any threats.
"We take all reports of violence seriously. As a matter of standard practice, the district has communicated with the Farmington Police Department about the DPS email," District 192 said. "FPD confirms they also have no reports of threats related to our community related to this TikTok trend."
"We take any threat to school safety seriously and worked aggressively with the Lakeville Police Department to investigate the threat throughout the night and determine its credibility," District 194 reported. "Despite those efforts, this investigation remains active. Out of an abundance of caution for our students, staff and families, and to support this investigation all schools and district buildings will be closed on Friday, Dec. 17, and classes are canceled."
District 194 Kid Zone and Wonder Zone Child Care will not be offered today. Day-time Community Education programs, including early childhood programs and Adult Basic Education, are canceled.
Staff in both districts were told to work remotely as there will not be access to any school or district facility until further notice.
Students in both districts who attend District 917 were told to plan to attend school.
"We will continue to keep our school community updated on this matter," District 194 said.
Both districts said they would release additional information about afternoon and evening activities, programs and facility use later today.
District 192 said: "We want all of our students and staff to feel safe at school. Learners should never share or further promote concerning content they see on social media. Instead, please forward anything concerning to school administrators and law enforcement to investigate."
District 192 said that if anyone sees a threat of violence posted online or in another form to contact local law enforcement immediately.
"If you become aware of any concerning messages or behavior, report it to school administrators and local police," the district release said.
"The school district is working closely with the Farmington Police Department to investigate the threat," according to a district press release.
"Please know that we (the district) takes all threats of violence seriously, investigating them swiftly and thoroughly. Open and clear communication is key to maintaining a safe community," District 192 said.
District 192 thanked parents and students for support and cooperation as it works to make schools safe and create a positive learning environments for all.
"We all play a role in school safety," the district said.
