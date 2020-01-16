s fm gym 1 17.jpg

Farmington gymnast Libby Bolton competes on floor exercise in a South Suburban Conference meet at Lakeville South on Jan. 7. Farmington won, scoring 137.55 points. Next meet for the Tigers, who are ranked 25th in Class AA, is 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at home against Apple Valley/Eastview.

