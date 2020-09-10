edu fm first day 9 11.jpeg

Farmington School District Director of Secondary Learning Chris Bussman said that children help remind us that there is great opportunity for thriving in the “Now Normal,” in a Tweet on the first day of school in District 192. The district welcomed students back to school in a staggered operation. The district is starting the school year with a hybrid model, which has students attending in-person classes two days a week and having three days of distance learning. 

Load comments