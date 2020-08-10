The Lakeville Police Department said that three people were taken to the hospital after they were under a shelter at Casperson Park when lightning struck the structure on Saturday. The police reported in a Twitter post that about 40 people were attending a party in the park when the storm went through. Police told KSTP-TV that the bolt of lightning shot through the shelter roof to the concrete floor, showering wood and tiles. KSTP said authorities said one person suffered minor burns and two others were hit by falling debris.
Three taken to hospital after lightning strike in Lakeville
- Photo from City of Lakeville Twitter
