Matthew Condon, Curtis Hopke and Drew Wetterlind of Inver Grove Heights were among 23 Eagle Scouts selected by Northern Star Scouting to receive scholarships for outstanding troop leadership, scholastic achievement, and strong citizenship.
Hopke is a member of Troop 9458 chartered to Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church and Wetterlind is from Troop 9345 chartered to Woodcrest Church. Condon earned his Eagle in Troop 9451 chartered to St. Thomas Becket Catholic Church in Eagan and is a member of Venture Crew 1776 chartered to American Legion Post 1776 in Apple Valley.
Eagle is the highest award in Scouting. It requires years of effort to earn specific badges, serve in key leadership roles, as well as conduct a significant service project for the community. It is a goal achieved by only about 6% of all Scouts.
Northern Star awards $40,000 annually in Eagle Scout scholarships with more than 120 applicants. Since the program began in 1990, more than $700,000 has been distributed.
Scholarships and Scouting highlights:
Matthew Condon – Selected as Eagle Scout of the Year, Matthew received a $5,000 scholarship. Among his many accomplishments was earning all 138 merit badges. He attended the National Jamboree, Boundary Waters Northern Tier High Adventure Base and the Florida Sea Base where he led both his Troop and in his Venture Crew (co-ed older youth program). He was his cross-country team captain and recognized with many scholarly and athletic Awards. Matthew was also active in debate, Jazz Band, Student Council, National Honor Society and a School and Minnesota State ExCEL Award Winner (demonstrates excellence in athletics, arts, academics, and volunteerism), one of 36 chosen from 1,000 statewide candidates.
Curtis Hopke - Recognized for his Troop and community leadership and service, Hopke received a $750 scholarship. His Scouting highlights include week-long troop trips kayaking in the Apostle Islands and canoeing in the Boundary Waters as well as hiking the mountains of New Mexico at Philmont. His Eagle project was leading the execution of rock and flower landscaping at Shepherd of the Valley Church where he is a member. Curtis has played on a local boys volleyball team for the past three years.
Drew Wetterlind – received a $1,500 scholarship. He spent a week at the Sea Base in the U.S. Virgin Islands sailing and learning valuable life and leadership skills with his Scout Troop. He has over 200 Junior Ranger badges and created kits for soon-to-be Junior Rangers as part of his Eagle Scout project. Drew is captain of his high school Math Team and Knowledge Bowl as well as a section leader in the marching band. The band competed in the semifinals at the Bands of America National Championships which was a first for a Minnesota band.
Northern Star Council leads youth to be healthy, contributing citizens and leaders in their families, communities, and the world. The council serves more than 33,500 young people in 21 counties across central Minnesota and four western Wisconsin counties, led by 8,000 volunteers. More is at www.northernstar.org.
