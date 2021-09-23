To the editor:
Lakeville residents should vote yes on the bond referendum to support the city’s parks, trails and natural resources. Here are three reasons why:
Meeting the needs of our growing community. The last parks referendum was in 1994. That’s 27 years ago! Our population has more than doubled in that time. While our current parks, recreation, trails and natural resources are extensive, a yes vote will ensure all Lakeville residents are able to access amenities across the city.
New and improved parks and trails. Funds would support a complete redesign of popular Antlers Community Park, additions to East Community Park, and construction of Avonlea Community Park. Open to everyone, these parks will make Lakeville a premier destination in the region. Six trail connections will make it possible to get all around the city!
Supporting sports. Hockey, soccer, football, lacrosse, baseball and more benefit from the projects planned. The multi-use pavilion at Hasse Arena, including an outdoor refrigerated ice sheet, will be a great addition. As a parent with children in soccer and baseball, I see how important sports are in our community. With more practice space and new facilities, our children will be able to continue learning life lessons through sports.
I believe there is something for everyone in the planned projects. With a modest investment of $7.33 per month on a median valued home, our community will be positioned to thrive. Vote yes on the parks bond referendum on Nov. 2.
Steve Henneberry
Lakeville Parks, Recreation, and Natural Resources Committee vice chair
