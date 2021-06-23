Three teenagers were taken into custody after allegedly lighting a fireworks display on fire Monday afternoon while inside the Eagan Hy-Vee grocery store.
According to a statement from the Eagan Police Department, officers were dispatched to Eagan Hy-Vee for a fire at approximately 2:19 p.m. Monday.
Witnesses reported that juveniles had started a firework display on fire and fled the area.
Officers located the juveniles about a half mile away, and took a 14-, 15-, and 16-year-old into custody.
The juveniles have since been released pending charges with the Dakota County Attorney office.
The Eagan Fire Department extinguished the blaze, and there was some significant smoke damage in the store.
The store was closed the rest of the day Monday, but reopened Tuesday morning less than 24 hours later, according to the Eagan Hy-Vee social media accounts.
- Andy Rogers
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.