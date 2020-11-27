Burnsville Breakfast Rotary recently announced three new members. They are Tony Stuppnig, Mark Stockhowe, and Steve Fiebiger.
Stuppnig is recently retired from the consumer products industry where he worked for PepsiCo in their Food and Beverage Division. Stuppnig held various sales and sales management positions during his tenure with the company. Before that, he worked for Reckitt & Benckiser in its food and household cleaning products division. While working for PepsiCo, Stuppnig was actively involved with Habitat for Humanity and Junior Achievement. New to Rotary, Stuppnig believes that being a member will allow him to give back to the community he loves, expand his professional network and utilize his skills to further the mission of Rotary International. Stuppnig and his wife have been residents of Burnsville for 34 years and have two grown daughters, Hayden and Jordan. Hobbies of his include reading, biking, domestic and international travel, and watching college sports.
Stockhowe recently launched The Alternative Board (or TAB) in the south metro area. With TAB, Stockhowe helps small business owners achieve greater success with better balance and resilience. Before launching the Alternative Board this summer, Stockhowe was an executive with UnitedHealth Group where he worked in the company’s Optum Advisory Services unit. Mark holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Cardinal Stritch College, and an MBA from Bethel University. Stockhowe was previously a Burnsville Rotary member in the 1990s and 2000s and is pleased to be able to be a part of Rotary again. Stockhowe and his wife Beth have been Burnsville residents for over 30 years and have three grown children, Jackie, Mark Jr, and Jonathan. Mark and Beth are originally from western Pennsylvania and came to Minnesota in 1986 after living in Chicago and Anchorage, Alaska. In addition to Rotary, Mark also volunteers with Feed My Starving Children, Junior Achievement, career coaching, and the Marriage Mentoring program at River Valley Church.
Fiebiger is an attorney and president of Stephen C. Fiebiger Law Office, chartered in Burnsville. Fiebiger has been licensed to practice since 1983 and focuses on civil litigation in employment law, personal injury, probate and appeals. He is a member of the Dakota County and Minnesota State Bar Association and is admitted to practice in Minnesota state and federal courts as well as the U.S. Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals and U.S. Supreme Court. He is a member of the Supreme Court Advisory Committee on the Rules of Civil Appellate Procedure, the state Merit System Council, and Dakota County Board of Personnel Appeals. Fiebiger grew up in Minneapolis, graduated from St. Olaf College in Northfield and received his law degree from Washburn University School of Law in Topeka, Kansas. Fiebiger enjoys reading, writing, travel, and golf. Fiebiger has lived in Burnsville since 1992. He and his wife, Rita, have one son, Scott.
Burnsville Breakfast Rotary was founded in 1994 and is affiliated with Rotary International.
Meetings are on Thursday morning at 7 a.m. at Chianti Grill; due to COVID-19 restrictions, the club is currently meeting via Zoom.
Belonging to Rotary provides members with an opportunity to give back to their communities and to connect with like minded leaders and friends. Those who would like to learn more about Burnsville Breakfast Rotary, visit www.burnsvillebreakfastrotary.org or contact burnsvillebreakfastrotary@gmail.com.
