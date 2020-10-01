There will be at least one new member on the Farmington City Council after this year’s election.
Mayor Todd Larson decided not to run for another term, and council members Katie Bernhjelm, Terry Donnelly and Joshua Hoyt are vying to become the city’s next mayor.
Donnelly whose term expires this year is not seeking another term to the council, while Bernhjelm and Hoyt’s seats don’t expire until 2022.
That means a newcomer will be in Donnelly seat. The other expiring term belongs to Council Member Robyn Craig, who is seeking reelection. Also filing for the two, four-year term council seats were Eric Edwards, Lerew Kaas, Katie Porter and Steve Wilson.
Early voting has already started and more information voting is at farmingtonmn.gov/government/elections/absentee_voting or sos.state.mn.us.
Following are the candidates’ responses to the Dakota County Tribune’s election questionnaire.
Katie Bernhjelm
Age: 33
Family: My husband Will is a combat veteran and is the director of security for Mall of America. We have two daughters; Hadley (3) and Bristol (<1).
Occupation: Director of Partnership Activation for the Minnesota Vikings
Education: Bachelor’s degree in communications from the University of Minnesota
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: Board member and scholarship chair for the Eastview Community Foundation from 2010-2016; board member for the Eden Prairie Chamber of Commerce from 2014-2016; steering committee member for the Minneapolis Regional Chambers’ Leadership Twin Cities program from 2012-2017; appointed to the Farmington City Council in 2017; elected to the Farmington City Council in 2018; appointed to the Farmington Economic Development Authority in 2019
1) Why should people vote for you?
We need logical, authentic, common sense leadership to keep us on course for success. I am a critical thinker who sets realistic goals. I’m determined to unify and align our council so that we can continue toward our common commitment to serve the residents and businesses of Farmington. I want to help Farmington honor its rich history and unique character, while also being progressive and evolving to meet the needs of today’s world. I pride myself on bringing a different perspective to this council and I’m committed to making sure Farmington is a great place to live, work and play.
2) What experience do you have leading a decision-making group? Why should people trust that the City Council you lead will make decisions in the best interest of the city and its residents?
At the Minnesota Vikings I lead our partnership activation team. My expectations for our council are the same: Come prepared for meetings, read notes/briefs that are provided in advance, and do some research to help support your decision. Come with new ideas and be ready to pitch them! Great decision-making happens when everyone is committed to the same priorities. We need a council that will focus on what we can control because sometimes there are limited resources. Having a diverse council helps bring new ideas and solutions to the city. We are not always experts but we can be pragmatic.
3) What priorities should the city have to help local residents and the economy recover from the COVID-19 pandemic?
We’ve made responsible fiscal decisions in the last few years to put us in a good position to weather the pandemic. If we start making short sighted decisions we will lose focus of our priorities. We need to closely monitor our budget to make real time adjustments, ensure that we continue delivering quality services and promote new development. The immediate focus should be on retaining our current businesses and finding ways to drive traffic from outside of Farmington to support them – one avenue to this would be to continue investing in infrastructure such as more sheets of ice and ballfields.
4) Has the city taken adequate steps to sustain its vitality as it ages? Do you have any ideas for making sure properties are well-maintained and for promoting development and redevelopment?
Farmington is the tale of two cities; that of a traditionally rural community and that of a growing suburb. With growth often comes growing pains. We have a unique downtown that has lots of character but needs some attention to improve its condition. We also have Highway 3 that has been the focus of redevelopment for the city as homes and businesses turnover. Redevelopment also equals a long list of projects. Those projects, if not managed appropriately, may place a huge burden on taxpayers. There needs to be a strategic approach to tackling the “to-do list”. As a council member, I’ve been supportive of paying down debt so that in the future we bond for less projects and pay for more with cash. Development that occurs around us (including the townships) is just as important to our prosperity. We have to work in partnership with our neighbors.
5) Has the city achieved a proper balance between city services, spending and taxes? What, if any, services do you think should be improved, added or curtailed?
We can’t lose sight of the core services the city provides; water, sewer, garbage, plowing, streets and public safety. These aren’t always the big sexy projects that get the most attention but are extremely important in our everyday life. Spending on these services requires balance. At times there is a disproportionate focus on city services. For example, garbage collection will require attention in the coming years. As hauling rates continue to rise, landfills seek additional capacity and places like the waste-to-energy facility in Elk River close, we will need to weigh our options on municipal verse private haulers. Aging infrastructure can be catastrophic if not properly maintained but it’s also a never ending project. When I joined the council in 2017, they had just completed a maintenance study that found more than $1.5M in projects that needed to be addressed across city buildings. We’ve been slowly chipping away ever sense.
Terry Donnelly
Age: 65
Family: Wife Debbie, six children, six grandchildren
Occupation: Farmer and software consultant
Education: BA in quantitative methods, University of St. Thomas
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: Farmington School Board member; Farmington School Board clerk; District 917 School Board member; Farmington City Council member; member of many Farmington City Council committees; member Farmington Economic Development Authority; Dakota County 4-H adult leader; Dakota County 4-H State Fair Encampment youth chaperone; Farmington FFA adult volunteer
1) Why should people vote for you?
I promise to provide professional, responsible, common sense, forward thinking leadership for the residents of the only community I have called home, that is backed by my many years of experience as an elected official. No fancy slogans. I have invested my entire life in Farmington, and I want to see it grow and prosper. Fiscal responsibility is a big part of every decision I make. My approach to governing has always been to listen more and only talk when needed. As a responsible leader I will never make promises that are beyond what can be realistically achieved.
2) What experience do you have leading a decision-making group? Why should people trust that the City Council you lead will make decisions in the best interest of the city and its residents?
My extensive experience as an elected official in Farmington, and the connections I have developed over the years provide me a wealth of experience and many knowledgeable people I trust who I can call on for advice in decision making. I have learned that one cannot go it alone. I am not the smartest person in the room, and I am not afraid to admit it. Every City Council decision I have made over the past 12 years has been made in the best interest of Farmington’s residents. I would make decisions as mayor in the same manner.
3) What priorities should the city have to help local residents and the economy recover from the COVID-19 pandemic?
Obviously, the health and safety of city residents and city staff is of paramount importance. The governor’s Executive Orders have had adverse effects on all businesses in the state. Farmington’s businesses have been harmed as well. Like it or not, the city, its residents, and its businesses must abide by the governor’s orders. To help the city and its businesses cope with the effects of COVID-19, the city received $1.7 million in CARES Act funding. The City Council immediately allocated $500,000 of this funding as aid to Farmington’s local businesses which is being administered by the Dakota County CDA.
4) Has the city taken adequate steps to sustain its vitality as it ages? Do you have any ideas for making sure properties are well-maintained and for promoting development and redevelopment?
Like any city, Farmington has infrastructure that is showing its age. To address the issue, city staff has developed an extensive Capital Improvement Plan. The CIP lists and prioritizes what needs to be updated and when. In a perfect world, the plan would be executed exactly as it is been laid out. It is not a perfect world. For this reason, the CIP is constantly being adjusted based on the available resources.
There are properties within the city that are not adhering to the city ordinances and I support aggressively enforcing the ordinances.
On the development/redevelopment front, I would like to see the city fund an independent, unbiased, objective study of Farmington’s opportunities for future success. This study would provide honest, factual data, not opinions, not biased ideas, on what the best strategy for Farmington would entail. No idea would be off limits and there would be no sacred cows.
5) Has the city achieved a proper balance between city services, spending and taxes? What, if any, services do you think should be improved, added or curtailed?
No one likes to pay taxes. No one will ever say that their taxes are too low. The city’s core services must be the highest priority. Public safety and transportation top the list of core services. Police, fire and municipal services must always be funded first and at the levels needed to keep the city safe and roads well maintained. Parks and trails need to be funded at adequate levels. Debt service is not negotiable.
The city needs to take a hard look at its solid waste service. There are private sector alternative means to keep the benefits of the current service. The city should determine whether it should stay in the liquor business. I know liquor store profits help fund parks and recreation, but it takes time, talent and investment to operate the liquor stores. Both are not core services that can be better provided by the private sector.
Joshua Hoyt
Age: 41
Family: Christy (spouse), born and raised in Farmington; works as a Family and Consumer Science Teacher at Boeckman Middle School in Farmington (one year), previously worked at Oak Grove Middle School in Bloomington (15 years); Cami (daughter), 13, eighth-grader at Boeckman Middle School, 10 years of competitive dance, most recently at Synergy Dance Center in Farmington; Kellen (son), 9, fourth-grader at Meadowview Elementary School, loves fishing and doing yardwork with Dad.
Occupation: Owner of Veteran Design Build Inc., a Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business. As a Licensed and Insured General Contractor, our company provides residential and commercial remodeling services.
Education: 1997 graduate of Farmington Senior High School; Service Disabled United States Marine Corps Veteran; USMC Air Traffic Control Primary School Honor Graduate (#1 in Class); Attended Inver Hills Community College (business and marketing); attended Cappella University Online (leadership and management).
Previous Elected, Appointed or Volunteer Positions: Elected via write-in to Farmington City Council (2018); appointed to Dakota Communication Center, Board of Directors (2019 to present); appointed to Dakota Broadband Board, Board of Directors (2019 to present); appointed to Suicide Awareness Voices of Education, Executive Committee (2019 to present); volunteer at Caring Hearts In Action (Community Food Drives); Faith Church (Free Wednesday Community Meals); Farmington Mental Health Alliance (organizational member); Farmington Business Association (member); Farmington American Legion Post 189 (member); Support Our Troops Haunted House; Farmington Dew Days Lions Club Stand; speaking guest and volunteer at Farmington Girl Scouts, Rosemount Rotary and several other community groups.
1) Why should people vote for you?
The mayor of Farmington is both a policymaker and a servitude leader. As a policymaker, the mayor has one vote which carries equal weight as the vote of the other four council members. As a servitude leader, the mayor has the duty and responsibility to be active in Community Outreach, Community Vision and Community Representation. I am asking the residents of Farmington to consider voting for me as their mayor because I have spent the last two years doing this work. I am engaged, on a daily basis, with our faith leaders, community leaders, business owners and most importantly, our residents.
2) What experience do you have leading a decision-making group? Why should people trust that the City Council you lead will make decisions in the best interest of the city and its residents?
My experience in leading decision-making groups extends from my service in the Marine Corps, through organizations I have worked with, to current day work with nonprofit and organizational committees. I have led Senior Enlisted and Officers to establish a more effective training curriculum; I’ve led company owners and shareholders in establishing culture curriculum and I’ve led nonprofit leaders in establishing our community food drives. Residents can trust that I will make decisions in their best interest because residents have seen me in action, in our community, since being elected. I believe in serving our residents first and above all else.
3) What priorities should the city have to help local residents and the economy recover from the COVID-19 pandemic?
To help our residents and local economy recover from COVID-19, our biggest priority should be to listen to our residents and businessowners. We need a complete understanding of their individual needs and how we can best serve them. Whether it is access to food, prescriptions, transportation, financial aid programs, workforce assistance or health care, we need to understand their needs, not assume we know what their needs are. Dakota County and the city of Farmington have many resources that are often underutilized because of lack of awareness. We as community leaders need to bridge the accessibility gap wherever we can.
4) Has the city taken adequate steps to sustain its vitality as it ages? Do you have any ideas for making sure properties are well-maintained and for promoting development and redevelopment?
Farmington’s population tripled from 1990 to 2010. When a community grows that quickly, residents are burdened with tax increases due to capital infrastructure costs. “Proud Past, Promising Future” is our motto. Farmington has managed to hold on to our historic charm, while positioning ourselves for the next phase of rapid growth. Since 2010, our Economic Development has been stagnant to say the least as our Commercial-Industrial Tax Capacity has only grown by 3% since 2010. Without a proper balance of Residential and Commercial-Industrial-Business, our tax base will continue to be heavily lopsided and burden our residents. We need to work together with property owners and landowners to identify the constraints in creating Commercial-Industrial development and redevelopment opportunities. We need to maximize resources: city tax incentives, county and state incentives, Tax Abatement Policy, Tax Increment Financing, reduction of city related development costs and develop an aggressive economic development marketing strategy.
5) Has the city achieved a proper balance between city services, spending and taxes? What, if any, services do you think should be improved, added or curtailed?
Our city services are excellent and not far from being great. I commend City Administrator David McKnight for building an organization that embodies a resident-first approach. Our core services are a resident’s way of seeing the impact of city staff’s work. Our staff in Police, Fire, Administration, Human Resources, Building Inspections, Engineering, Finance, Community Development, Public Works, Parks and Recreation, Planning and Zoning, Natural Resources and Liquor Operations work diligently every day to improve our overall service delivery. I believe that there are inefficiencies that can be identified, and I will continue to challenge our department leaders to be highly effective and more responsible of our taxpayer’s dollars at the same time. Until we have a more optimal balance across our tax base, we need to consider all alternatives to reducing the burden on our taxpayers, without cutting or curtailing core service delivery.
