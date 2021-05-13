The Ames Center in Burnsville has the following events on its 2021 calendar:
Great Country Music Duets, July 10, 7:30 p.m., $33 orchestra reserved seating. Enjoy the great country duets and hits through the years with Bobby Vandell and Colleen Raye. These two performers are touted as having a perfect vocal blend and natural rapport with the audience. Songs include those from Johhny and June, Loretta and Conway, Kenny and Dolly, Crystal Gayle and Eddie Rabbit and more.
Ty Stone’s James Brown Experience, July 17, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., $40 orchestra reserved seating. The Soul of James Brown is found in this authentic tribute to The Godfather of Soul. The show is billed as honoring this amazing entertainer in a spectacular production as dazzling and elaborate as James’ own performances.
The Australian Bee Gees Show - A Tribute to the Bee Gees, Aug. 29, $50, $40, $30 reserved seating. It’s Saturday Night Fever every night with the Australian Bee Gees Show - A Tribute to the Bee Gees. One of the most successful acts in musical history is recreated in a 75-minute multi-media concert event. Hits included are “You Should Be Dancing,” “How Deep Is Your Love?” and “Jive Talkin.’ ”
The performers take on the trio’s clothes, style and moves showcase five decades of the Brothers Gibb’s success as rock and disco legends. The president of the Bee Gees Fan Club, USA has said, “In the opinion they are the best Bee Gees tribute in the world!” The Las Vegas Review Journal has named them Best Tribute Show for 2015.
More information and tickets are at https://www.ames-center.com.
