Three area students were among the 44 honored with Scholars of Distinction awards in the areas of Science, STEM, Social Studies, Leadership and Theater Arts. The students represent 19 high schools, including two non-public schools, plus one homeschool student.

The students honored were:

Leadership Award – Thor Oase, Apple Valley High School - Meritorious Honor

Theater Arts Awards – Brenna Duffy, Eastview High School - Scholar of Distinction: Technical Theater/Stage Management; Elijah Wolff, Eagan High School - Scholar of Distinction, Technical Theater/Sound

The Scholars of Distinction selection process is overseen by the Minnesota Department of Education. To earn recognition, a student must complete required work in Minnesota’s academic standards, demonstrate mastery of complex subject matter, and apply their knowledge and skills on a challenging project. Experts in each category read and score the applications, and students are awarded a medal and certificate.

