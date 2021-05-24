Residents in two Farmington townhomes in a eight-plex were displaced from their residences after the homes were damaged today during an afternoon fire in the 18400 block of English Avenue.
No one was found inside the two residences at the time of the fire, as one firefighter was treated at the scene for a minor injury, according to a release from the Farmington Fire Department.
After the call went out at 3:12 p.m., Farmington fire and police crews were on the scene in less than one minute, and they were able to extinguish the three-alarm fire.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Lakeville, Apple Valley, Rosemount, Inver Grove, and Eagan fire departments responded to the fire.
Northfield Hospital EMS and Allina Medical Transport were on the scene as well.
The occupants of the two units that were displaced are being assisted by the Red Cross.
