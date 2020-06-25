We all need to be concerned about the number of students in Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District 196 who are looking for food to keep them from being hungry. With many of our neighbors and friends forced to stay at home due to COVID-19 and business and school closings, many more students than ever are in dire need of help.
Many parents are not working because of these shutdowns and this has affected their finances dramatically, limiting where they spend money, sometimes cutting back on certain food items.
We have a choice, and we hope it will be to assist the District 196 Foundation in raising funds so we do not have to decrease spending on our food support programs when the need is growing.
At this time, over 1,400 parents are driving to designated schools and other locations where they are being provided a bag containing a breakfast and lunch for their school age children. They can come every day, Monday through Friday. District 196 Food Service handles the prep and distribution. In another program due to expire June 5, over 4,000 students receive Meal Kits containing breakfast and lunch for five days. These kits are also provided through the District 196 Food Service at various community locations. Weekend bags of food are being distributed to help maintain children over the weekend.
Who would ever believe we would see conditions like this where over 4,000 local children are looking for help of this nature?
When the many schools in District 196 reopen in the fall the District 196 Foundation, working with the Sheridan Story, will provide food for students on weekends. This past school year nearly 1,200 students in District 196 did not have regular access to food. Knowing that hunger is a significant barrier to learning and not wanting any student to go hungry, funds were raised to cover the $215 per student cost to help sustain them with a bag of food over the weekend during the school year.
We work with each of the schools in our network to identify the most discreet way to distribute the bags to the children. Until schools reopen in the fall we can only anticipate that the number of students needing help will increase. We need to start raising funds now so we can continue to support and sustain these students. Your support is critical to our efforts.
Too many K-12 students have insufficient nutritious food on a daily basis and need support. District 196 has 19 elementary schools, six middle schools and four high schools. Within these schools are thousands who are living with “food insecurity.” Knowing they will possibly not have food tomorrow can affect them as they plan for the return to school. We live in wonderful and caring communities and the District 196 Foundation wants to do everything possible to alleviate hunger.
Can you imagine not knowing when and where your next meal will come from? Just imagine going to school on Monday after having possibly only one or two meals over the weekend and little food during the week. In the past, educators who have regularly seen children come to school hungry describe a host of problems – inability to concentrate, tiredness, lack of energy or motivation, behavioral problems, poor academic performance and students feeling sick. Hunger doesn’t just affect kids. Over the long term as students struggle with hunger in the classroom, it affects all of us. Many youth in Minnesota experience food scarcity. Close to 100,000 live in the Twin Cities metro area. Approximately 23 percent of District 196 students live in poverty. Of those, approximately 17 percent experience food scarcity, not knowing where or when their next meal will come from.
It is almost hard to believe that District 196, with a population of 153,000 and a total enrollment of 28,000 students, that thousands of those students need food support. With our large population, as parents of students, educators and businesses, we should and must solve this problem of food insecurity. The 12 directors of the District 196 Foundation are confident that we can count on your financial support and encouragement.
In addition to working with the District 196 Foundation, The Sheridan Story has distribution locations in 31 Minneapolis schools and charter schools. Since March 13 it has provided over 1 million meals. The Sheridan Story food bags are available to 37 percent of all K-12 children in Minnesota. Through June 5, The Sheridan Story will provide 100,000 meals a week or 400 percent of normal weekly output. To continue providing 100,000 meals a week through Aug. 5, The Sheridan Story will need an additional $1.5 million.
The mission of the District 196 Foundation is to: “Eliminate barriers to learning by ensuring our students have consistent access to food, providing books to keep our students reading and connecting our community with our schools.” To achieve our mission, the District 196 Foundation must raise over $150,000 annually for the three programs and more.
We need your help. Tax deductible donations can be made online at district196foundation.org/donate or by writing a check to The District 196 Foundation including The Sheridan Story in the memo line. Checks can be mailed to Khia Brown, Community Education Director, 15180 Canada Ave., Rosemount, MN 55068. Khia can also be reached at 651-423-7720 and khia.brown@district196.org.
Respectfully submitted by the District 196 Foundation Board members Brian Steeves, Gary Huusko, Christine Searson, Clint Hooppaw, Alex Hermida, Bill Tschohl, Hue Nguyen, Kari Thompson, Jennifer O’Rourke, Khia Brown, Mary Kreger and Mark Stotts. Columns reflect the opinion of the authors.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.