To the editor:
Thomas Lake Elementary School in Eagan is about to turn 40 years old. The faculty, staff and Parent Site Council are planning a number of events to mark this milestone. They would love to incorporate alumni and their memories of their time at Thomas Lake. There will be a number of formats for alumni to share their stories both of their Thomas Lake experience as well as what they’re doing now. Please contact the Thomas Lake Site Council at thomaslakeparents@gmail.com to share your stories, help with planning or with your questions. Events will begin early in 2020.
Michelle Sharp
Eagan
