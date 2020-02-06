The Friends of the Lakeville Heritage Library invites local residents to join in OneBook, OneLakeville events March 14 to April 25 that celebrate New York Times best-selling author William Kent Krueger’s “This Tender Land.”
Now in its 12th year, OneBook, OneLakeville promotes family reading, literacy and community interaction by encouraging Lakeville residents to read the same book.
“We are excited about this dynamic lineup of free events and the opportunity to delve deeper into some of the prominent themes in this wonderful book,” says Loretta Ellsworth, OneBook OneLakeville chair. “We invite you come and explore these topics with our guest speakers — all of whom are experts in their fields — or to participate in one of our OneBook OneLakeville book discussions. Each event promises you’ll walk away with new knowledge, insight and understanding.”
Book overview
“This Tender Land,” Krueger’s newest novel, tells the story of four orphans’ journey into the unknown — crossing paths with struggling farmers, traveling faith healers, displaced families and lost souls of all kinds. The book is billed as an enthralling epic that shows how the American landscape connects us, haunts our dreams and makes us whole.
Raised in the Cascade Mountains of Oregon, Krueger briefly attended Stanford University — before being kicked out for radical activities. After that, he logged timber, worked construction, tried his hand at freelance journalism, and eventually ended up researching child development at the University of Minnesota. He currently makes his living as a full-time author. He’s been married for more than 40 years to Diane – a retired attorney. He makes his home in St. Paul, a city he said that he dearly loves.
Krueger will discuss his book during a Saturday, April 25, event 7-9:30 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 20165 Heath Ave.
Krueger will sign books following the discussion, and books will be available for purchase.
The event will also include an appearance by myTalk 107.1 radio host Miss Shannan Paul and Smithsonian Folkways recording artist, Larry Long & Friends,
The musical act will celebrate the timeless musical traditions that defined the era of “This Tender Land.”
Long is an American singer-songwriter who has made his life’s work the celebration of everyday heroes. Like his artistic forefathers Pete Seeger and Woody Guthrie, Long’s sense of place and time has been described as being eloquently captured in his music and in the powerful community building he’s done all over the world.
The event is free and no tickets are required. Seating is on a first-come first-serve basis.
Other events
Other events at Lakeville Heritage Library, 20085 Heritage Drive are:
OneBook Bingo, Saturday, March 14, 10-11 a.m. – Various versions of the classic game will be played, as all-age participants can win fabulous book prizes,
American Sign Language Celebration, Saturday, March 21, 10:30 a.m.-noon – Explore deaf culture and learn American Sign Language, an important method of communication among the characters of “This Tender Land,” through stories, games and crafts. Matt Meinhardt from Metro Deaf School will read stories in ASL, with voice narration and interpretation provided by ASL Interpreting Services. Resources from Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf and Minnesota Resource Libraries will be available. Sponsored by the Minnesota Department of Human Services Disability Services Innovation Grant.
At-Risk Youth Today, Thursday, April 2, 6:30-7:30 p.m. – Learn about the challenges currently facing runaways and other at-risk youth. Stephanie Plaster of The Link, a nonprofit that works with youth and families to overcome the impacts of poverty and social injustice, will discuss equitable access to opportunities for all youth. Participants can learn how they can support such efforts in the community.
Native American Boarding Schools, Wednesday, April 15, 6:30-7:30 p.m.– Discover the history of Native American boarding schools that operated in Minnesota and across the United States beginning in the late 19th century. Mattie Harper, Ph.D., senior historian at the Minnesota Historical Society, will discuss these schools’ painful legacy.
Discussions
OneBook, OneLakeville Book discussions will be held at three different times.
Lakeville Heritage Library, 20085 Heritage Drive, Wednesday, April 29, 6:30-7:30 p.m. and Thursday, May 7, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Heritage Center, 20110 Holyoke Ave., Lakeville, Tuesday, May 5, 10-11:30 a.m.
OneBook, One Lakeville is made possible by the Dakota County Heritage Library, Friends of the Heritage Library, the city of Lakeville, many sponsors, and funded in part by Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
For more information, visit www.heritagelibraryfriends.com, find them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/HeritageLibraryFriends and follow them on Instagram @friendslakevilleheritage.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.