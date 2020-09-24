To the editor:
Election Day is coming up and I want people to beware of a possible spoiler. According to the Minnesota Reformer news agency, many candidates with ties to the Republican party or Donald Trump or a history of supporting Republican candidates or Donald Trump are running as third party candidates to help or assist Republican candidates by playing spoiler (“Some legalize marijuana candidates are giving off very MAGA vibes”). Many are using a loophole known as the Major Party rule. Under this rule, anyone can run under a major party name without collecting signatures if they are not even endorsed by that party. In 2018, two legal marijuana parties passed the 5 percent threshold in a statewide race and became major parties. One of those candidates is Adam Weeks who is running under the Legal Marijuana Now banner in the 2nd District Congressional race.
According to the Reformer, Weeks up until early May proudly supported Donald Trump and lashed out against Democrats and even supported Michael Flynn who admitted lying to the FBI on Trump’s ties to Russia. Weeks’ name on the ballot could be big.
Jason Lewis defeated Angie Craig in 2016 when there was a third party candidate on the ballot only for Craig to defeat Lewis in 2018 when there was no third party candidate on the ballot. What I am asking people is to please be aware of Weeks and his history and do not vote for him if you voted for Craig in 2018.
Minnesota is in a pandemic and the push by Republican candidate Tyler Kistner to support limited government will put the public safety of millions of Minnesotans and billions of Americans at risk as local Republicans made the Republican endorsed candidate for Congress again into a conservative litmus test. So if you are thinking of voting for Weeks, please do not and instead vote for Angie Craig.
William Cory Labovitch
South St. Paul
