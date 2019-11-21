Think GREAT Foundation partnered with the Lakeville Chamber of Commerce to host the Homefront Heroes event at the Holiday Inn in Lakeville. The program included a vocal performance by the Lakeville North Now and Then Singers; special guest, Cmd. Sgt. Maj. (retired) Douglas Wortham, Minnesota National Guard; guest speaker Brig. Gen. Sandra L. Best, Minnesota National Guard Chief of Staff-Air and Mayor Doug Anderson.

Dakota County resident Lauren Bogda, along with seven other military spouses, received $25,500 in scholarships from the Think GREAT Foundation, at the foundation’s Inaugural Homefront Heroes Luncheon on Nov. 11. The Therwangers empower military families by participating in family readiness programs, the Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Program, Beyond the Yellow Ribbon, the Marine Corps League and other veteran organizations. The organization seeks corporate sponsors, contributors, partners, advocates, supporters and ambassadors. More is at www.thinkgreatfoundation.org.

