Think Bank has launched new branding that “effectively reflects the organization’s forward-looking, outgoing, customer-centered approach with upbeat colors, a more welcoming design, and a more relatable new tagline,” according to the bank.
“I’m very excited about our new look, mostly because it better reflects our customer-centered approach to doing business,” said Paul Mackin, Think Bank’s chief executive officer. “What’s not changing is who we are and why we exist. That our customers know us as friendly, knowledgeable and committed to putting them first are defining values that we are known for. This is truly an exciting time for the organization and the customers we serve.”
With the new branding, Think Bank is dropping “mutual” from day-to-day use in its name. Most people shorten “Think Mutual Bank” to the shorter, less formal “Think Bank” already. Think Bank will legally remain a mutual bank and remains committed to being depositor-owned.
A new thinkbank.com website will be launched in early 2020. The new tagline, “Meet Your Money,” illustrates what Think Bank employees do every day – guiding customers to make important financial decisions that impact every aspect of their lives. Think Bank’s mission focuses on helping people build a more meaningful relationship with their money, according to a news release.
Think Bank will be rolling out its new branding over the next several months and the bank began notifying customers on Nov. 14. During the winter and spring months, Think Bank’s 10 branch offices will be updated to reflect the new branding.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.