Melissa Dickison has accepted the position of vice president of mortgage for Think Bank, which has locations in Apple Valley and Eagan.
Dickison is an experienced leader in the financial industry with extensive knowledge of mortgage lending.
During her 15 years at Think, Dickison has held a variety of roles including mortgage relationship manager, business advisor, and branch manager. Most recently, Dickison helped build Think’s residential construction lending program and was a major contributor to the growth of Think’s downtown Rochester branch.
A Rochester native, Melissa earned her undergraduate degree from the University of Minnesota and her master’s of business administration from Augsburg College.
Think Bank is a community bank headquartered in Rochester, with 10 full-service offices.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.