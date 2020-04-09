Valley Middle School teacher printing 3D printing face masks for senior living facility
About four years ago, Augustana Regent at Burnsville started partnering with some schools in District 196 for STEM related activities.
It began with Apple Valley High School’s E3STEM program and more recently that grew to working with Valley Middle School of STEM in Apple Valley.
During that time Augustana Regent has hosted open houses for students to visit its facility. Augustana residents have visited AVHS to mentor students and students have given technology training on iPads, smartphones and computers to residents. Augustana residents and staff have also visited the AVHS fabrication lab, said Augustana Executive Director Vicki Tobroxen.
Earlier this school year, Augustana was in conversations with school officials about scheduling a visit for residents to see the fab labs at Valley Middle School and AVHS. However, like many activities, those plans had to be canceled with the outbreak of COVID-19.
But, COVID-19 has brought about another way to connect the schools and Augustana in the midst of school closures and social distancing.
Valley Middle School technology teacher Brian Martin and his two children, Norah, 10, and Harrison, 6, have been 3D printing reusable face masks for Augustana staff to have as part of their personal protective equipment. Augustana has also received over 100 3D-printed face shields made by Apple Valley High School teacher Chris Lee in the high school’s fab lab.
“We are so grateful for our partnership. They have been a special gift to us, more than I can express,” Tobroxen said April 6. “We are hopeful we don’t experience COVID-19 in our building, but if we do, I am feeling better prepared than I was two weeks ago.”
Getting prepared
Tobroxen said earlier this year as they heard and read about the spread of the coronavirus in China, one of their employees, who’s from China, kept sharing a concern of being prepared. In January, she requested the nursing administrative assistant to order personal protective equipment. The administrative assistant ordered gloves and 600 N95 at a time when supply was not a concern.
“Not having any idea on how many we would need, this seemed good, and we had about 200 gowns in our emergency PPE. But as we began to hear the stories of communities having wide spread, we soon learned what we had would last us about 10-12 days and this was going to last longer than this if it hit our building,” she said. “Anything (we) attempted to order in February and March we would find on back order and in many cases informed their back order was so long they had to cancel our order and we had to reorder.”
In early March, Augustana staff were asked to begin wearing masks the entire time they were in the building. However, the only masks they had on site were the N95 masks and Tobroxen and Director of Health Services Evans Mochama believed those masks should not be used up in that way. They started looking for other avenues to get more masks and reached out to affiliate churches and professional contacts in obtaining sewn fabric masks.
The fabric masks began coming in last week and a shipment of 300 surgical masks came in on April 1.
“On Thursday (April 3) we began mandatory that all staff wear masks while they are in the building. If they are a resident room it needs to be a surgical mask,” Tobroxen said.
The surgical masks are where the 3D-printed face masks being made by Martin will come into play.
These 3D-printed masks are designed to have a replaceable filter placed on them, according to Valley Middle School Principal Dave McKeag. Martin said the masks work by taking a regular surgical mask and cutting it into 2.5 inch squares to use in the center.
“It allows the user to extend their supply of surgical masks. You can get about five squares out of one surgical mask so it really helps to lengthen the supply run,” Martin said.
Making the masks
Martin began communicating with Augustana about providing the face masks around March 30, according to Tobroxen. Martin said he brought Valley Middle School’s eight 3D printers to his Lakeville home on March 31 and “they have been pretty running pretty much non-stop.”
As of April 6 he had made about 200 masks and is able to make about 48 masks per day if everything works right, Martin said.
When asked how the cost of the materials is being covered for the project, Martin said he started by purchasing a few rolls of filament – the material used by the 3D printer to make items – from Amazon. He later received a donation of filament that wasn’t being used.
Martin estimates each print is about $1.75 worth of plastic, but then the filler material and elastic or string to hold the mask up has to also be figured into the cost. He has seen some people using hand sewn masks over the printed masks to keep them in place, he said.
Tobroxen said she requested 150 3D-printed masks from Martin – one for each employee plus an extra 25 for residents or others who might need them. She picked up about 70 of the 3D-printed masks from Martin on April 3.
Since elastic is in short supply at the moment, Martin told her No. 46 rubber bands could be used to hold the masks up. She was hopeful their order of rubber bands would come in soon so they could distribute the 3D-printed masks to the employees, she said.
“We are so grateful we entered into this partnership with the ISD 196 E3STEM, but never dreamed how lucky we would be that we had this partnership to assist us in a time like this,” she said.
Martin said he’s also been in contact with two other senior living facilities, a homeless shelter, a few clinics and some local residents about printing masks.
“A couple of other district staff members have reached out to see if they can help. I am hoping to coordinate to get more masks out there for people,” he said.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@ecm-inc.com.
