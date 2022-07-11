Did you know that the only U-Pick lavender farm in Minnesota is located in the southeast metro on 3.5 acres in Farmington? Marie Schuhwerck never anticipated becoming a lavender farmer. She now manages over 300 plants, organizes farm tours, curates lavender self-care products, and is about to open an on-site store that features other local makers.
Marie has always considered herself to be a plant person. As an empty-nester mother of four and grandmother of one, she’s thrilled about her new venture.
“I am trying to create this next phase of my life as one of joy and appreciation,” she said. “I can turn my love of plants into a business where I can share that joy with others in the community.”
Marie’s journey into lavender farming started with Google. She wondered what crop would thrive on their historic farmland. As she researched options, she kept finding lavender as the answer to the question of an ideal small farm crop.
Marie enrolled in an extension course through the University of Michigan that had been designed by another Midwestern lavender farmer.
“If you tell me there’s a class — let’s go! At the end of the class I thought that I could do this,” Marie said. “My biggest concern was over-wintering the plants.”
Marie initially planted 250 plants three years ago. She experimented with the best techniques for helping the plants survive Minnesota winters. By simply covering the plants, the majority not only survived the winter, but thrived. Last year Marie harvested over 15,000 lavender stems. She will potentially double that this season.
The Lavender Barnyard primarily grows two varieties of lavender — the long-stemmed Phenomenal and the more compact Hidcote. To preserve the greatest amount of oil for her products, harvesting the blooms begin just before the buds open.
To make her farm more pollinator friendly, Marie cultivates lilac bushes and a variety of cutting flowers. She also uses these flowers to supplement Twofold Blooms, the charity she founded. The mission of Twofold Blooms is to repurpose flowers from weddings, funerals, and banquets in order to create individual arrangements for seniors in memory care or hospice in the south metro. Visit twofoldblooms.org to donate flowers and vases or to volunteer.
During this 2022 season, Marie opened her historic farm for tours. The house is at least 140 years old. There’s actually no public record of it having been built. Some of the outbuildings are even older. Marie provides her guests with an immersive lavender farm experience.
“When you book a tour you get one-on-one time with me,” she said. “You will be the only group here at that time.”
The Lavender Barnyard offers a variety of way to experience their lush fields. In addition to U-Pick and tours, Marie also leads a tutorial where visitors cut their own lavender bouquets and then choose a craft projects to make with the cuttings. You can also rent the farm for photo sessions. Details available at www.lavenderbarnyard.com.
Marie’s favorite of the products she makes is her whipped body butter.
“When the scent of the lavender wears off, you’re left with a rich chocolatey smell from the cocoa butter that I use,” she said.
Marie also produces shower steamers, sachets, and bath salts from lavender oil.
Marie has greatly enjoyed getting to know area farmers’ markets from the maker side of the stand.
“The best part is meeting the other vendors. I’ve made really solid friendships from that,” Marie said. “Everybody has a community mindset among the vendors. If the market’s busy, that’s fabulous. When it’s slow we chitchat with each other and shop each other’s products. That’s when I have learned the most — suggestions about other markets or how to present my materials.”
Those casual chitchats led to productive local partnerships like Marie’s work with Santa Martha coffee in Randolph to make a coffee scrub using both of their products. Her aromatherapy bracelets are made locally as well. She never would have met these other local makers without the connections that the markets offer.
To schedule a visit to The Lavender Barnyard for a tour, craft, or U-Pick, visit www.lavenderbarnyard.com for scheduling. Find farmers markets dates for the Lake City, Montgomery, Northfield and Red Wing markets as well. Follow The Lavender Barnyard on Facebook @lavenderbarnyard and Instagram @the_lavender_barnyard.
The Lavender Barnyard’s lavender is food grade. You can sprinkle the buds on hot cocoa, mix it into baked goods, or make tea. She also makes a lavender simple syrup. Marie collaborated with Baking Up Memories for a lavender macaron recipe that allows The Lavender Barnyard’s lavender buds to shine.
Lavender Macarons
Shells:
•70 grams almond flour
•63 grams powdered sugar
•3 teaspoons food grade dried lavender buds
•55 grams egg whites
•¼ teaspoon cream of tarter
•55 grams granulated sugar
•Purple Gel food color optional
Filling:
•1 stick butter-softened
•2 cups powdered sugar
•2 tablespoons honey
•2 tablespoons heavy whipping cream
Instructions
Add almond flour, powdered sugar, and lavender buds into a food processor and pulse for about 1 minute. Set aside for now.
In the bowl of a stand mixer, add egg whites and cream of tartar and whisk until bubbly. Gradually add in the granulated sugar and mix until soft peaks form. Add in purple food color and mix on high speed until stiff peaks form. The meringue should stick straight up when you remove the whisk.
Sift half of the almond mixture into the meringue and fold by going around the bowl and straight through the center of the meringue. Continue folding until there are no dry spots remaining.
Sift in the remaining almond mixture and fold until you get a “lava-like” consistency. You should be able to pick up your spatula and draw a figure 8 with the batter without it breaking off. The batter should also disappear back into the bulk after about 15-20 seconds.
Prepare a piping bag with a large round tip. Use a large mug or glass to hold the piping bag while you fill with the macaron batter.
Add a silicon mat or parchment paper to a baking sheet. Pipe about 1 ½” circles (I recommend using a template, you can easily find one on Google images) of batter then tap the baking sheet against the counter to remove and air bubbles. Use a toothpick to pop any air bubbles that come to the surface. Tip: If there are little “nipples” that stay on the top of the shells, wet your finger and gently press those into the shell to smooth the top.
Allow the shells to set for 20-30 minutes or until a “skin” forms on the outside. You should be able to touch the top of the shells without batter coming off on your finger.
Bake at 300 degrees F for 14-15 minutes or until you can touch the top of the shell and it does not move around on the “feet”.
Remove from the oven and allow to cool completely before trying to remove them from the pan.
While they are cooling, prepare the honey buttercream by adding the butter into the bowl of a stand mixer and cream until nice and smooth. Add in honey and mix until well combined.
Add in powdered sugar one cup at a time and fully incorporate. Last, add in heavy whipping cream and slowly increase speed to high and whip for 2-3 minutes until you get a whipped consistency. Add to a piping bag with a large round piping tip.
Flip over half of the shells and pipe a small amount of buttercream on each shell and top with the remaining shells.
Place in an airtight container in the refrigerator for at least 24 hours to “mature” this will give you the best results. Bring the macarons to room temperature and serve.
Discover more local makers and growers by following @MeettheMinnesotaMakers on Facebook and Instagram.
