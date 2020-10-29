The Apple Valley Police Department responded to five reports of thefts from vehicles that happened overnight Oct. 23-24.
The incidents occurred in the areas of 141st Street West and 143rd Street West, Germane Avenue, 133rd Street West/Greenwich Court, the 7400 block of 142nd Street West and the 13800 block of Granada Way, the department said in a news release.
In a majority of thefts, the vehicles were parked outside and left unlocked. Of particular note is that most victims reported their garage door openers taken.
The department reminded community members to always lock their vehicle doors when parking outside, even for a short amount of time, and to never leave valuables inside their vehicle, including garage door openers.
Community members who see or hear something that seems unusual or suspicious should get a description of the suspects and any vehicle used and call 911 immediately. The department said to pay particular attention if you hear glass breaking (or a popping sound), you see someone looking into cars or ducking around them, you see someone tampering with a car or any other activity that just doesn’t look or feel right.
