Tribute to CCR in Rosemount
Born on the Bayou – A Tribute to Creedence Clearwater Revival will be at 7 p.m. Friday, March 13, at the Rosemount Steeple Center.
Justin Ploof and The Throwbacks will pay homage to America’s classic rock band Creedence Clearwater Revival. In a career spanning three years, CCR would chart 39 Top 40 hits with 25 of them reaching the Top 10. Their resume would also boast 21 Gold and Platinum records with over 100 million albums sold worldwide.
The concert will feature the classics “Proud Mary,” “Bad Moon Rising,” “Down On The Corner,” “Who’ll Stop The Rain,” “Lookin’ Out My Back Door,” “Green River,” “Up Around The Bend,” “Fortunate Son” and more.
Tickets for reserved seats are $22. For RAAC members they are $18.
Tickets are available on Brown Paper Tickets link at www.rosemountarts.com and at the box office at the Steeple Center open Mondays 10 a.m. to noon and Fridays 2-4 p.m.
‘This Water Goes North’ book discussion slated
The Dakota County Historical Society will host a book discussion on “This Water Goes North” by Dennis Weidemann at the Lawshe Memorial Museum in South St. Paul on Thursday, March 12. The book discussion will be part of the Lawshe Museum’s “Books From Our Shelves” book club. The event will begin at 7 p.m.
From tranquil farmland water of Minnesota to the treacherous wilderness rapids of Manitoba, four young men in two old canoes experience an adventure that every kid talks about, but few take. With leaky tents, little experience, and no TV cameras or big-time sponsors, the lads set out in 1979 to paddle 1,400 miles north to Hudson Bay. Experience with them the desolation of true wilderness and go on humorous escapades with local characters.
Admission to the event is free. The museum is located at 130 Third Avenue N. Contact the Lawshe Museum at 651-552-7548, or visit www.dakotahistory.org to reserve a spot.
Storytime about women’s history
The Dakota County Historical Society will host “History Storytime: Women’s History” on Tuesday, March 17, at the Lawshe Memorial Museum from 10 to 11 a.m.
History Storytime is a monthly event on the third Tuesday of each month at the museum. This month’s theme is women’s history. Children attending the event will hear stories read aloud by the South St. Paul Public Library’s children’s librarian, while the DCHS provides a historic perspective through photos and artifacts from the collection. Children will also participate in activities and games throughout the event.
The event is hosted in partnership with the South St. Paul Public Library, and admission is free for children ages 0 to 5. Older children are welcome to participate with a younger sibling.
The museum is at 130 Third Avenue N in South St. Paul. For more information, call 651-552-7548, or visit www.dakotahistory.org.
The treatment of young women in early 1900s
The Dakota County Historical Society will host the presentation “Immoral or Incorrigible: The Historical Silencing of Adolescent Girls” by Sheila O’Connor from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, March 13, at the LeDuc Historic Estate.
O’Connor set out to uncover buried family secrets when she discovered the little-known history of incarcerating adolescent girls for disturbingly long sentences for “immorality” and “incorrigibility” in the early part of the 20th century at the Minnesota Home School for Girls in Sauk Centre, Minn. This presentation will explore a silenced story that included corporal punishment, solitary confinement, state-mandated breastfeeding and parole assignments as domestic servants in private homes.
Admission is $15 per person or $10 for members of the Dakota County Historical Society.
The LeDuc Historic Estate is at 1629 Vermillion St. in Hastings. Registration is limited, so contact the LeDuc Estate at 651-438-8480 to reserve a spot. For more information, or to reserve online, please visit www.dakotahistory.org.
DCHS operates three historic sites – Lawshe Memorial Museum at 130 Third Ave. N. in South St. Paul; the LeDuc Historic Estate; and the Sibley Historic Site at 1357 Sibley Memorial Highway in Mendota – as well as a research library and research website. DCHS memberships range from $25 to $60 for individuals and households. Corporate memberships also are available, starting at $100. Call 651-552-7548 or visit www.dakotahistory.org for more information.
Children’s Book Giveaway at Robert Trail Library
The Friends of Robert Trail Library will sponsor their annual “Cabin Fever” children’s book giveaway on Sunday, March 1, 2-3:30 p.m. in the Community Room at the library. The first book for each child in a family will be free. Additional books may be purchased at 25 cents for paperback and 50 cents for hardcovers. There are a variety of choices
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.