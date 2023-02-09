Expressions Community Theater will perform “Ten November” Feb. 10 and 11, 16-18 at 7 p.m.; Feb. 12 and 19 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15. Ticket information is online at LakevilleAreaArtsCenter.com or by calling 952-985-4640.
Play explores themes of loss and the unforgiving force of nature
It’s been 15 years since Eagan High School graduate Andrew Scipioni performed in the school’s production of “Ten November,” and now he’s bringing the story of the wreck of the U.S.S. Edmund Fitzgerald to the stage in Lakeville as director for Expressions Community Theater.
“Since then it has been one of my favorite plays,” said Scipioni, who was born and raised in Eagan. “It’s a challenging piece of theater with beautiful music and poignant prose.”
While the dramatic production doesn’t include Canadian singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot’s most famous work “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald,” it was the inspiration for the play written by former Minnesota resident Steven Dietz with music and lyrics by Eric Peltoniemi, a longtime contributor to the Chautauquas at the Dakota County Fair.
Scipioni said people who appreciate the song, which is mentioned a couple of times, will appreciate the show at the Lakeville Area Arts Center this weekend and next.
He said the play, which centers on the sinking of the massive shipping barge in Lake Superior on Nov. 10, 1975, addresses the themes of how we deal with loss, how we try to overcome nature with technology, corporate greed and government regulations.
Among the mysteries of the Fitzgerald are the cause of its sinking and the death of its 29 crew members. While the wreckage was found, it offered no clues. As for the remains of the crew, as the song says: the lake “never gives up its dead.”
“The subject is still actively debated by people who live on the lake,” said Scipioni, a graduate of Michigan Technical College, which is located on the banks of Lake Superior. “That helps fuel my interest in the Great Lakes and that culture.”
He said the play is definitely a drama but has a few moments of humor and levity.
The ensemble cast of nine actors and three singers have equal roles in the production as it weaves in an out of time and place from the before, during and after the sinking. The characters include Fitzgerald sailors, their wives, and other people linked to the wreck.
Scipioni said the play’s structure keeps the audience thinking and engaged throughout.
“The cast has done a phenomenal job,” he said. “To their credit, they have done a great job of memorizing the lines, getting the emotion across … and conveying important messages to the audience.”
Scipioni said he was fortunate to attend Eagan High School where the directors selected a wide range of challenging theater repertoire to help them grow as young actors and performers.
He said 15 years ago he didn’t know anything about the wreck beyond the radio airplay of Lightfoot’s surprise smash hit that endures today. As he dug into the text, it was fascinating to him since there is mystery still surrounding the incident.
Scipioni has directed musicals with Theater 301 in Excelsior, but never a dramatic work like this.
He’s performed in several Expressions productions, such as “On Golden Pond,” “Miracle on 34th Street,” “It’s a Wonderful Life,” and “Anne of the Green Gables.”
