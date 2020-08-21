To the editor:
Having recently entered the city of Burnsville’s “You Belong Here” song contest (and having not won — which by the way is the experience of all but one entrant) I was struck by the notion of winning versus not winning. To be clear, not winning is not the same as losing, though we tend to think in such terms. To win is to receive the accolades, the recognition and the rewards of “the best.” But to be sure, the “best,” much like “beauty,” is in the eyes of the beholder. The real winners are the participants.
Often “winning” is described as an end result, but in reality, winning is a process. It is the daily activities we put together to achieve an outcome. And it is in the process of creating those activities that we gain through individual growth and personal reward.
To those who receive the reward, congratulations on a job well done. For the rest, thank you for taking up the challenge. Do not be discourage having “not won.” It is not the same as losing. To lose would be to not enter. To miss out on the personal growth, the personal challenge, the personal expression and to fear the inner critic who says: “I am not good enough. What will others think?”
To win is to overcome those fears. Do not forsake the forest for the trees. Though the recognition belongs to another, the gain is mine: I will continue to describe “the sound of the beat in the city street” and listen as the “willow whispers to the moon,” and to say “Welcome to Burnsville, hope to see you soon.”
BRYAN D. MARSHALL
Burnsville
