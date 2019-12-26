To the editor:
Guest columnist Jason Viana (“New SNAP rule changes help no one,” Dec. 20) missed telling readers some important points concerning the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. To quote a Department of Agriculture press release available online, “in 2000, the unemployment rate was 4% and the number of Americans receiving SNAP benefits was just over 17 million. In 2019, during the longest economic expansion in history, the unemployment rate is 3.6% and yet the number of Americans receiving SNAP is over 36 million.” That’s point one; the too great dependence on government.
Point two: Mr. Viana asks “So, what does this rule change do to help people work? How does taking away an average of $118 in monthly food support help someone get a job?” Mr. Viana could have shared the whole story, the SNAP web page says, “The SNAP Employment and Training (SNAP E&T) Program helps SNAP participants gain skills, training, or work experience to increase their ability to obtain regular employment that leads to economic self-sufficiency.” and, “The Office of Employment and Training (OET) administers the SNAP E&T program nationally and provides policy and guidance to state agencies on how to comply with federal regulations as well as improve employment outcomes for SNAP participants.” Having working in the Employment and Training offices here in Minnesota I can vouch for their effectiveness.
Mr. Viana also discusses lack of transportation as a problem. I think that the public transportation system in Dakota County is very effective in getting folks to work. If not, we should work to improve that system. Finally, he mentions that the small retailers in suburban and rural areas beginning to fail and struggling. This may be so but I doubt that is the fault of the SNAP rule changes. Perhaps it is the growth in big supermarket retail space in Dakota County and their services, including online ordering and delivery, which should actually assist those with transportation issues.
Let’s please tell the whole story.
Jim Wrobleski
Eagan
