The Vibe Nutrition held a grand opening Saturday, Feb. 6, at its new location, 15322 Galaxie Ave. Suite 109 in Apple Valley.
Owner Amber Bird, said she saw 86 people over a four-hour period during the event, which offered free workouts with Jill Fisher, a drawing with donated items, live music by Ryan Forte and a Color Street nail party with Sherry Bartizal.
The Vibe Nutrition offers protein shakes, energy tea, aloe drinks, protein waffles and other options. Sit-in dining is available and there are options for curbside pickup and delivery on certain days.
“We have a variety of workouts in-house that the community can take part in. We will also host live events including live music and karaoke nights,” Bird said.
Bird is a single mother of two sons, Zeyad, 5, and Zain, 3, and Savage resident who began using the products 12 years ago and she’s lost a total of 90 pounds.
“I am all about promoting health and wellness within my life and my community! That’s why I knew I had to start a business that would provide that kind of environment for many people within the community,” she said.
Bird also owns two other businesses, A&B Photography and Amber Bird Creations. She works a total of six jobs, which include being an exercise physiologist at Fairview Southdale Hospital, cardiac technician at Medtronic, soccer coach at Burnsville United Soccer Club and being a driver for Lyft, Uber and DoorDash in her free time.
Learn more about The Vibe Nutrition on Facebook @thevibenutritionmn and Instagram @thevibeminnesota. The menu can be found at www.thevibemn.com where orders can be placed for pickup or dine-in.
