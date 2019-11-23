The Velvet Tones choral group invites community members to attend a free Christmas Concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at the Apple Valley Senior Center.
Stan Turner will appear as the master of ceremonies for this performance, which features holiday classics and contemporary favorites celebrating the season. Families are welcome to the event, which includes refreshments.
The Velvet Tones, a senior choir, is in its 23rd year of sharing the joy of music with the community, performing at senior residences, veteran facilities and community events. The group will also perform at the Mall of America’s Holiday Music Festival at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, in the mall’s rotunda.
