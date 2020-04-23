To the editor:

Really, the neighborhood is still reeling from the loss of Metcalf and Sioux Trail. Now the city wants to quit mowing the western side of North River Hills Park? Then in the future remove volleyball courts and structures.

It seems like we can support the city with our funds, but we are too far from the Heart of the City to enjoy the blessings of what Mayor Elizabeth Kautz has wrought.

CHARLES R. LeTOURNEAU

Burnsville

