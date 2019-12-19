To the editor:
“Abuse of Power” and “Obstruction of Congress” – neither are recognized as a federal or state crime.
The Democrats in Congress are practicing “Obstruction of Progress” and “Abuse of Responsibility.” Both recognized as an affront to the citizens of the United States of America. The trial will be held on Nov. 3, 2020. Study hard, talk less, and listen most to those who are disagreeable to you. Then, you, the jury will make a decision.
Thomas Grendzinski
Burnsville
