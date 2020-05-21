To the editor:
A recent letter to the editor prompted me to reference a dictionary. Liberty is the state of being free. It does not connotate a right. And a right cannot impose an action on other individuals, lest they lose their liberty. A government can mandate some action or inaction, but that doesn’t make it a right and it reduces liberty.
The writer also believes that no one should live in fear of being shot. With that I would be totally on board, if it was actually achievable. Unfortunately it is not, any more than one can live without the fear of being in a car accident. And certainly the means to the former is not to restrict the rights of law abiding citizens. That’s the wrong focus, not to mention that plan would have to include amending the U.S. Constitution.
When endorsing a political candidate who espouses one’s beliefs, it’s a more compelling case to use a cogent argument than corrupting the English language to fit one’s agenda.
Kevin Schleppenbach
Apple Valley
