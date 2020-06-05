To the editor:
“We got this! The show must go on!” And with an abundance of passion, hard work, grace, the city of Lakeville’s assistance, beautiful weather and social distancing, Holly’s Dance Outdoor Spring Recital did go on, and it was a huge hit.
We wish to thank Holly Hewitt, owner of Holly’s Dance, for providing a unique and exciting experience, despite all of the hurdles and obstacles that had to be overcome.
With COVID-19 looming large, and every spring event our children are involved in canceled or indefinitely postponed, Holly succeeded in planning an experience all of us will forever cherish.
We are parents of a special needs young adult, and Holly has provided opportunities for our daughter to be involved in organized dance since she was 4 years old. The family-oriented, energetic, patient and fun atmosphere Holly provides deserves to be publicly recognized. It is clear she loves what she does and we are immensely blessed to have her and her studio in our community.
To the city of Lakeville, we are grateful you were able to work with Holly to find a way to say ”yes” to our event, at a time when “no” was the “safe” answer.
“Blessings in abunDANCE” to Miss Holly and the city of Lakeville.
Todd, Juanita and Morgan Ostendorf
Lakeville
