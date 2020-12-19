The Farmington High School Symphonic Band performed a virtual concert in November. The band pulled the concert together using 10 rehearsals for two different cohorts of students. The virtual concert was the first time that the students played together. Band directors are Bradley Mariska and Erin Holmes.
