To the editor:
Last week a writer complained about Gov. Tim Walz’s stay at home order as a violation of the Minnesota Constitution and of his “First Amendment rights.” So intent was the writer that he never mentioned the rationale for the order, the compliance throughout the world of similar measures, the pandemic gripping the globe, the tens of thousands who have already died, of the fact that the governor’s compassion and safety order is matched by the recommendations of health officials and experts far and wide. Those “First Amendment rights” also guarantees, among other things, the letter writer’s right to be wrong.
Alan Miller
Eagan
