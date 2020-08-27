To the editor:
State Sen. Greg Clausen needs to be re-elected. And let me explain why. This isn’t about Republican or Democrat. It isn’t about red or blue. This is simply about what is best for our district in this particular time. Clausen has an opponent on the Republican side, and I have no doubt that he sincerely wants to help this district with its problems and needs. But this is an unprecedented time and let’s be clear, experience here does matter.
We have a pandemic, racial tensions, a looming budget deficit, and a constant need for innovation in education. These are complicated subjects and we need a senator who can fully tackle these situations with knowledge and an understanding of how the Legislature can address them.
Clausen has vast experience in education to draw on – both in the classroom and at the administative level. Clausen has built working relationships with many of the current senators on both sides of the aisle. Clausen has been listening to all of the stakeholders in District 57, from the Minnesota Zoo to Dakota Technical College to local businesses to nursing homes to constituent services of all kinds.
Senator Clausen is the right leader and the right person for this most complicated time. We need to re-elect him on Nov. 3.
Ken Wilson
Apple Valley
