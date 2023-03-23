On Thursday, March 16, the Lakeville Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at The Pillars of Lakeville, a new senior living community located next to Crossroads Church, Christian Heritage Academy, and Four Square Early Learning Center.
To celebrate the official opening, Chamber President Krista Jech invited business partners to acknowledge their teams and provide stories about the many years of planning and development that went into this project.
Attendees heard from Joshua Lee, Lakeville City Council member; Jon Lundberg, president and CEO of Ebenezer; Jamie Korzan, Oppidan Development; Chloe Shimota, executive director of The Pillars of Lakeville; and Pastor Paul Marzahn from Crossroads Church who was instrumental in bringing the intergenerational campus to life.
Founding members did the official cutting of the ribbon, and then guests enjoyed chef-prepared appetizers, cocktails, and desserts. Tours of the new building highlighted the model apartments, community activity areas, and the Dimensions memory care neighborhood. The building has a fitness center, salon, game room, parlor and pickleball court.
“We’re thrilled to be part of the Lakeville community and this shared campus with the daycare, school and church. It will provide a variety of ways for multiple generations to interact, learn, grow and support each other while making special connections and friendships,” said Colin Golden, outreach and sales director at The Pillars of Lakeville.
Managed by Ebenezer, this state-of-the art 55-plus residence offers independent living, assisted living, and dementia care apartments. Residents can age in place while receiving personalized services and support from a dedicated team of care professionals.
Other development partners include Greystone Construction, Tushie Montgomery Architects, and BD&H Interiors.
Twenty-two residents are scheduled to move in soon, and many more will join them in the coming months.
A grand opening will be held from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, and the public is invited to attend.
