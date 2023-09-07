the perrys

Minnesota Gospel Opry is in its 10th anniversary year, and to celebrate the Lakeville-based group will host the Perrys at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, at Crossroads Church in Lakeville. 

 Photo submitted

Each year multiple guests join director Leon Lundstrom of the Lundstrom Family and his daughter, recording artist Larissa, on stage. 

  

