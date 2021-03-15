Developer Northland Real Estate Group LLC and general contractor Lyon Contracting Inc. have formed a partnership to build The Overlook on Crystal Lake, a 110-unit, market rate apartment building located at 15315 Maple Island Road in Burnsville.
The project is adjacent to Crystal Lake, Crystal Lake West Park and directly across from Buck Hill Ski Area.
“This unique location has inspired the design of a building with a ski chalet feel and complimentary amenities including ski lockers, bonfire pits, and rooftop patios overlooking the lake,” Brian Farrell, principal of Northland Real Estate Group, said in a news release. “Future residents will benefit from the abundance of natural amenities at the base of a ski hill while still being just minutes from both downtowns.”
Units will range from 600-square-foot studios to 1,500-square-foot three-bedroom apartments. Additional interior amenities include a rooftop patio, community room, fitness room and flexible working space, among others.
The Overlook on Crystal Lake sits on a 3.1-acre site. Construction began in January 2021 and is expected to be completed in 14 months. Venture Capital Mortgage arranged the debt and equity for the project. Additional project team members include architect, The Cole Group; civil engineer, Civil Site Group; and operator, Great Lakes Management Company.
Northland Real Estate Group is an award-winning, Twin Cities-based multifamily and senior housing real estate developer, with projects including ground-up developments, historic rehabilitations and strategic value-add acquisitions. Northland currently has roughly 350 units under construction. For more information, visit www.northlandregroup.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.