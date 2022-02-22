The Flint Hills Family Festival, presented by the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts, will return to downtown St. Paul for its 22nd year from May 31-June 4. The family event will feature free and low-cost performances and activities for children of all ages. Tickets for indoor performances will go on sale Feb. 22 at Ordway.org/Festival.
“The Flint Hills Family Festival is one of the top reasons that attracted me to the Ordway and Twin Cities. Exposing young people to the performing arts is essential, and this beloved festival provides an accessible and affordable opportunity for everyone in our community to experience an eclectic mix of top-notch programming,” said Ordway President and CEO Chris Harrington. “This event is a proud Ordway tradition and we look forward to kicking off summer in St. Paul with an unforgettable celebration for families.”
One of the largest and longest-standing events of its kind in the country, this year’s festival will return fully in-person, the first time since 2019. Approximately 15,000 students and educators will come to the Ordway for “School Days” programming on May 31-June 3, while all families are invited to experience the Festival during “Family Days” on June 3-4. More than 1 million people have experienced the festival since its inception in 2001.
During the festival, there will be low-cost indoor performances inside the Ordway and Landmark Center, including the contemporary circus, Cirque Mechanics, SHAPESHIFT’s theatrical dance production, Be Your Own Superhero and Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical produced by Artistry. Tickets for these performances are $5.
Festival attendees will also be able to enjoy free entertainment outside of the Ordway. There will be more than 50 free outdoor performances from more than 300 artists, including Squonk Opera’s Hand to Hand, the stilt walking Chicks on Sticks and more. There will also be free art-making activities hosted by local Twin Cities organizations, plus face painting and balloon artists. This year’s festival will also include a wide variety of food trucks, a beer garden, and free family dance party featuring the Twin Cities group NUNNABOVE on Friday, June 3.
The festival is made possible thanks to a 22-year partnership between the Ordway and Flint Hills Resources Pine Bend refinery in Rosemount.
“For more than 20 years, the festival has brought families together and helped them celebrate the beginning of summer,” said Heather Rein, director of community affairs at the Flint Hills Resources Pine Bend refinery. “These past two years have been incredibly difficult for children and families. We want this year’s festival to be a fun break for them, which is why we are delighted to welcome them back for exciting, joy-filled performances and activities.”
For more details about this year’s Festival, including the many artists and organizations involved, visit Ordway.org/festival. The Ordway’s current health and safety protocols for indoor performances are also available at Ordway.org/health-safety.
