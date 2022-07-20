This artist rendition shows what the Johnny Cake Business Center will look like. Construction recently began on the 111,820-square-foot speculative industrial development in Apple Valley, according to The Opus Group.
Construction recently began on the Johnny Cake Business Center, a 111,820-square-foot speculative industrial development on 8.21 acres in Apple Valley, according to a news release from The Opus Group.
The development is located at 6175 147th St. W. Capable of accommodating multiple tenants, the building will be suitable for manufacturing, warehouse and distribution operations.
“There are very few new industrial developments in Apple Valley,” said Joe Mahoney, director of real estate development for Opus. “We are excited to bring a state-of-the-art industrial building to this market, which is a well-established area with many amenities nearby.”
The modern building can accommodate 26 dock doors, up to 204 auto parking stalls, and has a 28-foot clear height. Johnny Cake Business Center is slated for completion in December 2022. As part of the project, Opus provided an easement for the future expansion of the county regional trail system, North Creek Greenway.
Opus has several industrial projects under construction or recently completed in the Twin Cities market, including Nordeast Business Center, Sanctuary Business Center, Golden Triangle Corporate Center and Renewal by Andersen Value-Add Center.
Opus is the developer, design-builder, and architect and structural engineer of record on the project. Eric Rossbach and Andrew Odney of Colliers are marketing the space for lease.
The Opus Group is a family of commercial real estate development, construction and design companies headquartered in Minneapolis with offices and projects across the country. Opus operates as an integrated, multidisciplinary team with expertise in development, capital markets and finance; project management and construction; architecture, engineering and interior design.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.