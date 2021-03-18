The Open Door Food Pantry’s annual Empty Bowls fundraiser is scheduled for 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4:30-6:30 p.m. March 24 at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church parking lot, 3930 Rahn Road in Eagan.

For a $30 contribution guests will drive-thru the parking lot and receive soup to-go from a restaurant partner, a Great Harvest dinner roll and select a ceramic bowl from two design options.

The event supports the 14,000 community members The Open Door provides healthy food support to each month – double the number of people served monthly prior to the pandemic.

Typically The Open Door invites the community to enjoy a meal of soup and bread and leave with a handcrafted bowl to help The Open Door re-stock pantry shelves.

For more information, visit theopendoorpantry.org.

Tags

Load comments