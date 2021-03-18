The Open Door Food Pantry’s annual Empty Bowls fundraiser is scheduled for 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4:30-6:30 p.m. March 24 at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church parking lot, 3930 Rahn Road in Eagan.
For a $30 contribution guests will drive-thru the parking lot and receive soup to-go from a restaurant partner, a Great Harvest dinner roll and select a ceramic bowl from two design options.
The event supports the 14,000 community members The Open Door provides healthy food support to each month – double the number of people served monthly prior to the pandemic.
Typically The Open Door invites the community to enjoy a meal of soup and bread and leave with a handcrafted bowl to help The Open Door re-stock pantry shelves.
For more information, visit theopendoorpantry.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.