The Open Door is expanding its Mobile Lunchbox Program to the Lakeville community beginning Monday, June 22. MLB is a volunteer-based program that aims to reduce the summer meal gap for students through neighborhood-based lunch distributions. Volunteer teams will deliver an expected 250 meals a day to five low-income neighborhoods in the Lakeville community five days a week.
“Access to meals when schools are out is always a challenge for low-income families,” said Jason Viana, executive director of The Open Door. “With the cancellation of summer programs and modified summer school offerings due to COVID, we knew this summer would be the most challenging yet for families.”
MLB normally works directly with kitchens in the school district to provide meals through their existing summer offerings, but this summer there were no kitchens open in the Lakeville Area Schools system, leaving the organization looking for other options to prepare healthy meals for students each day.
All Saints Catholic Church volunteered to use its staff and commercial grade kitchen to prepare 250 meals two days each week, and the Lakeville Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau worked with members of Lakeville Rotary to put together a group of local restaurant partners to fill the remaining gap.
“It was a pleasure working with the Open Door and the Lakeville restaurant community to help support this needed summer lunch program for Lakeville students,” said Jeanne Hutter, vice president of the Lakeville Chamber of Commerce and Tourism. “We are grateful and proud of our area restaurants who stepped up during these most difficult times to make arrangements to meet the needs of our community quickly and cost-effectively.”
Rudy’s Redeye Grill, Lakeville Brewing, Barley & Vine, Buffalo Wild Wings, and a local Subway franchise will rotate days each week providing meals that Open Door volunteers will pick up and bring straight to each neighborhood. The Open Door is committing $50,000 in funds to support the purchase of meals directly from restaurant partners.
“With the help of the Lakeville community, we will be able to help our students and their families, as well as helping our restaurant partners during one of the most challenging crises in our lifetime,” Viana said. “This partnership is a bright spot for the community in a really difficult time.”
The five neighborhoods were chosen in partnership with Lakeville Area Schools staff who identified the neighborhoods with the highest concentration of students and families in need of food support.
The Open Door launched MLB in 2012 serving one site one day a week. This summer MLB will deliver meals five days a week to 18 different neighborhoods from Independent School Districts 191, 196, and 194. They anticipate serving more than 30,000 meals to students in Dakota County this summer.
Before the COVID pandemic, The Open Door served an average of 7,000 people each month in Dakota County. They served nearly 10,000 people in the first 30 days of their crisis response, and more than 18,000 people in the month of May.
The generosity of the community, as well as the flexibility of its Mobile Food program have allowed the volunteer-lead organization to scale up quickly in the face of this crisis.
The Open Door has the only Mobile Food Pantry in Dakota County, serving sites in Apple Valley, Burnsville, Eagan, Farmington, Inver Grove Heights, Lakeville and Rosemount.
Financial challenges, mobility issues, and a lack of transportation impact thousands of seniors and families across Dakota County and limit their access to vital nutrition. The Open Door designed its collection of Mobile Food Programs to take fresh and healthy food directly into the parts of the community where it is needed most.
Learn more about The Open Door at www.theopendoorpantry.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.