The Open Door needs about 20 volunteers including lead volunteers to help with its winter drive-thru food distribution.
The Open Door Pantry has reached an agreement with District 191 to use of the recently closed Metcalf Middle School as a permanent site during the winter.
Starting Nov. 10, The Open Door we will be at Metcalf Middle School from 3-6 p.m. every Tuesday making fresh and healthy food available for up to 500 families.
The Open Door has seen more than 25,000 new clients in the last six months.
For more information, visit theopendoorpantry.org.
