The Open Door Food Pantry is looking for volunteers and snack packs to fuel its Mobile Lunchbox Program this summer.

The Open Door’s goal is to deliver 30,000 meals into neighborhoods where they are needed most.

They are looking for volunteers to help make healthy lunches and snacks available five days a week in 26 neighborhoods across four Dakota County school districts.

The Open Door needs 12 volunteers each day, Monday through Friday from June 14 to Aug. 30. Volunteers must be at least 18 years old or 16-plus if volunteering with a parent/guardian. Sign up for one shift, or pick a recurring shift once a week.

Organizers are also are looking for groups or ambitious individuals to make snack packs for volunteers to give to students each week.

It’s a great opportunity for faith groups, work groups, friend groups, Scouts, or a stay-at-home summer project.

Please drop off snacks at: The Open Door Mobile Pantry Center, 14771 Energy Way, Apple Valley. Donations can be left in the 24/7 vestibule.

The Open Door Eagan Pantry is located at 3904 Cedar Grove Parkway, Eagan.

To volunteer, visit https://tinyurl.com/hfznvxud.

