Organization planned to help 500 families
The Open Door found another way to make fresh food available to the community, but on a much larger scale than its traditional mobile food programs.
The organization, in partnership with Minnesota Valley Transit Authority hosted a drive-thru food distribution at the Apple Valley Transit Station, Monday, May 4.
The organization was prepared to help 500 families by giving away between 25,000 and 30,000 pounds of food including produce, milk, eggs and cereal. The produce came from Second Harvest Heartland while Lakeville-based Post Consumer Brands donated the cereal. The eggs were purchased by The Open Door from a farm in Owatonna, said Executive Director Jason Viana.
“This is only possible because people have been so generous during this time,” he said. “Because people have helped more, we’re able to help more.”
Viana talked to people in 10 of the first vehicles in line on Monday and learned from people in six of those cars that they had never used a food shelf before this. The Open Door’s number of clients served doubled in March and April.
“So many people who are out of work need support,” he said.
The May 4 distribution was one of the ways the organization has been getting creative to meet the growing need in the county, Viana said.
The Open Door is a Dakota County-based hunger relief organization. It has the only mobile food pantry in Dakota County with sites in Apple Valley, Burnsville, Eagan, Farmington, Inver Grove Heights, Lakeville and Rosemount.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic it was making food available to more than 7,000 people a month. The organization has scaled up its efforts since the pandemic to meet the increased demand. The Open Door served nearly 10,000 people during the first 30 days of its crisis response and is preparing to serve more than 10,000 each month in the near future, a news release said.
Viana said when the opportunity to host the large food distribution came up, they began looking for a space that could allow volunteers to be spaced out but also handle car traffic. They reached out to MVTA about using the transit station and got the approval.
“The MVTA team was instrumental in helping us take this from just an idea to real possibility in a very short amount of time,” he said in the release.
According to Viana, The Open Door has also done drive-thru food distributions at District 191 schools and it has been distributing meals from District 196 to sites that host the District 196 summer food program. It has also made food available on a smaller scale to families in different situations.
“Our goal is if people need food, we want to find a way to get it to them,” he said.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
