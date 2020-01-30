To the editor:
Recently Farmington lost its only grocery store, making reliable access to food more difficult for many of the city’s residents. The closing left many in the community unsure where their fresh food would be coming from. Thanks to our supporters, The Open Door was able to respond quickly.
One of the great benefits of a mobile food program is our ability to be flexible and responsive to changing community needs, like in Farmington. Last Monday, The Open Door launched the newest Pop Up Produce stand at the Rambling River Center in Farmington. We shared nearly one ton of food to over 190 Dakota County residents. This new Pop Up stand will be taking place every month. The Mobile Pantry visits to Farmington will be doubled as well, to help make fresh and healthy food available for community members who lack income or transportation.
None of this would be possible without continued support. Local supporters help us continue to fill the gaps in our community with fresh, healthy food. Thank you for helping The Open Door make an impact in the lives of Dakota County residents who need it most.
Jason Viana
The Open Door executive director
