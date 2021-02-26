The approximately 150 residents, staff and essential caregivers at The Moments Memory Care Community in Lakeville received their second and final dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, Feb. 17.
This vaccination creates an additional level of protection for this vulnerable community of individuals who are living with Alzheimer’s disease or other forms of dementia, their essential caregivers as well as the staff at The Moments.
“Since the onset of this global pandemic, we’ve been eagerly awaiting this day when our residents, staff and essential care givers are vaccinated and have an added layer of protection against a virus that has tragically devastated so many senior living communities,” said Elizabeth Wright, owner of The Moments, who also had her second does Feb. 17. “We have a special community here. We consider each other family. It’s no surprise that our staff jumped on board the opportunity to be vaccinated – they are committed to the health and safety of our residents. I’m thrilled that The Moments is now an even safer community for our residents and staff.”
It’s been a difficult year for everyone at The Moments, including for Wright who was diagnosed with breast cancer in March 2020, keeping her away from the residents during her treatment for the past 11 months.
The Moments vaccinated 99% of its residents and 95% percent of staff. According to some industry partners, this reflects a higher rate of employee participation while other care communities are averaging closer to half of employee participation.
CVS Pharmacy administered the vaccine.
The Moments uses a sensory approach to create a sustainable level of wellbeing for its residents. It features high-acuity specialized clinical services, 24-hour nursing, an on-site chef, daily housekeeping, and life enrichment programming. The philosophy and practices were guided by science to care for those living with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia as well as their caregivers and extended families. The Moments opened a 32-suite community in December 2017 and a 60-suite campus expansion is in progress with completion slated for 2021.
For more information, visit www.themoments.com.
