Twin Cities Homeschoolers for the Arts will present its 2021 spring play, “The Missionary of Oz,” starting Friday, May 21.
The play, by Brian Sylvia, is produced by special arrangement with Eldridge Publishing Company and adapted with permission by Julie Nelson and a student rewrite team. The show is directed by Julie Nelson.
“This delightfully fun and heartwarming play uses the classic Wizard of Oz characters to tell a beautiful story of God’s love and salvation, overcoming fear, and the importance of sharing the gospel,” according to a news release.
Performances are set for 2 and 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 21, and Saturday, May 22, and 4 p.m. Sunday, May 23, at the parking lot of South Suburban Evangelical Free Church, 12600 Johnny Cake Ridge Road, Apple Valley.
Tickets cost $10 at the event, $9 in advance and $7 for an advance group of 10-plus people. Visit www.tcha-mn.com for more details, tickets, weather performance updates and COVID-19 safety policy for guests. Community members can make a donation to “Students in Theater Ministry” at https://gofund.me/478c84c2.
